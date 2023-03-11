Bloomberg: Hungary blocks agreement as part of EU draft response to China

March 11 - BLiTZ. On the blocking by Hungary of a new agreement that allowed EU states to continue financing projects in African countries, writes Bloomberg. The same project was blocked by the Hungarian government regarding the states of the Pacific region and the Caribbean. We are talking about the Global Gateway infrastructure project, which intersects with a similar Chinese Belt and Road program.

Earlier it was reported that the Hungarian authorities have repeatedly opposed such projects, motivating their dissatisfaction with a wide contribution to investment projects against the backdrop of the global crisis.

A similar situation occurred at the end of last year, when Budapest did not allow Kyiv to allocate 18 billion euros for the purchase of weapons.

