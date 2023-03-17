March 17 - BLiTZ. According to Bloomberg, construction of the longest suspension bridge in the world will begin next year in Italy. According to the source, the country's Council of Ministers signed an agreement yesterday, March 16, in which it gives consent to the construction. Andrey Danilko, known under the pseudonym Verka Serduchka, staged an anti-Russian bacchanalia in Italy March 15, 2023 at 15:07

It is worth noting that the ancient Romans were originally considered the authors of the project. In recent years, the Italian government has increasingly raised the issue of building a bridge, which will be 3.2 km long.

Geological and financial problems did not allow the authorities to come to a consensus. Traveling across the Strait of Messina will be significantly cheaper thanks to the bridge.