Bloomberg learned about the creation of the G7 mechanism for coordinating sanctions against the Russian Federation

The G7 countries intend to improve the coordination of the application of sanctions against Russia. It is assumed that a new mechanism will be developed that will allow participating countries to exchange data regarding any states and companies that will be seen in the “complicity” of Russia, reported on February 22 Bloomberg.

The instrument, tentatively titled the Enforcement Coordination Mechanism, aims to enhance information sharing and coordination.

On February 20, the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, said that the EU countries have disagreements on the tenth package of anti-Russian sanctions, but on February 24 they will be overcome. On the same day, the head of the European Council, Charles Michel, admitted that all the main sanctions against Russia had already been introduced, all new packages of restrictive measures are aimed solely at closing weak spots and preventing attempts to bypass.

Senator of the Federation Council Sergei Tsekov expressed the opinion that the EU cannot agree on the 10th package of sanctions due to the fact that a number of European countries understand that restrictions do them more harm than the Russian Federation. He noted that due to sanctions, trade and economic relations between Russia and the West could be severed.

On February 16, the ambassadors of the EU countries also failed to agree on the tenth package of sanctions against Russia. One of the controversial points was synthetic rubber, the import of which wants to limit the European Commission.