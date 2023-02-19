Bloomberg learned that new US sanctions against Russia will affect the energy sector and the military-industrial complex

New US anti-Russian sanctions will affect the energy sector and the military-industrial complex (MIC), reports on Sunday, February 19, the agency Bloomberg.

The measures will target Russia’s defense and energy sectors, financial institutions and several individuals, sources familiar with the situation, who asked to remain anonymous, say.

Also, it should not be ruled out that Washington and its allies will focus on measures to prevent circumvention of restrictions and limit third-party assistance to the Russian Federation.

On February 16, U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said that the US and its G7 partners intend to introduce a new package of anti-Russian sanctions on February 24. About 130 individuals and legal entities, including journalists and military officials, may be blacklisted.

On February 14, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that the country lives under the constant pressure of endless sanctions, while calmly passing through them. Putin added that the answer to the unfriendly actions of foreign countries and their attempts to destroy the Russian economy can be only one thing – “the expansion of the sphere of freedom and protection on the part of law enforcement agencies in general and the judiciary in particular.”

The EU introduced the ninth package of sanctions against Russia on December 16, 2022. It includes new controls and restrictions on the export of goods and technologies that can contribute to the technological improvement of the defense and security sector of the Russian Federation.