March 14 - BLiTZ. The Arctic is gaining more and more strategic importance and is becoming a new clash of interests between Russia and the United States. According to an article by Bloomberg observers, the troops of NATO members stationed in the Arctic are not ready for possible military actions in conditions of low temperatures. Moreover, airfields and logistics bases in the US and Canada are not adapted to extreme temperature changes and can be damaged due to arctic climate conditions. About this, with reference to sources, writes Lenta.ru.

The Pentagon concluded that the authorities in these countries are not making sufficient efforts to adapt to climate change. Melting permafrost and thawing groundwater could damage airstrips and roads needed to supply local garrisons, and severe snowstorms could disable radar stations.

However, the problem is not only in the infrastructure, but also in the technology itself and the military personnel themselves. A sharp temperature drop in arctic conditions is a danger to the wear and tear of equipment and its difficult maintenance. Also, more extreme and less predictable weather leaves less room for error, requiring more thorough training for the military itself.

