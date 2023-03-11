Bloomberg: Oil from Russia delivered to West Africa for the first time in four years

March 11 - BLiTZ. The information publication Bloomberg reports that for the first time in four years oil has been delivered to West Africa from Russia. The oil arrived on a tanker.

It is noted that the ship left Novorossiysk in January and arrived in the territorial waters of Ghana. The tanker is now waiting to be unloaded. It formed 600 thousand barrels of oil. After unloading, the raw materials will be sent to one of the local factories.

It should be noted that Russian raw materials will be stored in Ghana due to a decrease in the number of consumers of Russian oil. At the same time, Ghana itself is also engaged in the export of oil, but in small volumes.