Bloomberg: Pentagon plans to ask Congress for $170 billion in military purchases

March 11 - BLiTZ. In 2023, the Pentagon planned to take about $170 billion from Congress for military purposes. Bloomberg edition <a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-03-07/pentagon-s-budget-will-seek-big-increases-for-weapons-buying-and-r-d">reported</a> about the details of the US Department of Defense plan.

Due to the fact that the Pentagon sent a lot of shells to the territory of Ukraine, the US military complex was left without the necessary ammunition. Therefore, in the USA they want to replace those old ones with new ones, but already for themselves. American journalists in the material said that the Pentagon will acquire new long-range missiles. They should be no worse than those that China has. Most of all, the Pentagon plans to spend money on the US naval forces. About $77 billion should be allocated to the Navy. About 60 billion for the US Air Force. And already about 25 billion for the training of the US Armed Forces.