Russia’s influence in the nuclear energy market is growing, and the United States and its allies are afraid to impose sanctions on this industry. The agency writes about this on February 14 Bloomberg.

“Sales of nuclear fuel and technologies from Russia abroad grew by more than 20% in 2022. Purchases by EU members rose to their highest level in three years. From Egypt and Iran to China and India, Russia’s business is booming.

In addition, by building a nuclear power plant for certain countries, the state corporation Rosatom signs a contract for the supply of parts for it, which secures cash flows and strengthens Moscow’s political influence for decades to come.

“Nuclear commerce creates long-term relationships. This is due to high initial costs and long-term agreements to maintain the stations, train their operators and replenish fuel supplies. Such financial and technical cooperation can also strengthen diplomatic relations,” the agency noted.

Russia continued to work on the development of nuclear power plants even after the collapse of the USSR. Now Moscow is a leader in the field of peaceful atom, Bloomberg added.

Earlier, on February 9, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev said that the country would veto EU sanctions against Russia’s nuclear complex. He stressed that Bulgaria cannot accept sanctions in the field of nuclear energy, as they will directly negatively affect the country’s nuclear energy.

On the same day, it became known that the European Union was preparing the 10th anti-Russian package of sanctions. It is expected to include restrictions against journalists and the military. Export restrictions of more than €10 billion will also be included.

In mid-January, European politicians interviewed by Izvestia reported that within the framework of the tenth package of anti-Russian restrictions, sanctions against Rosatom were being discussed in the European Union.

