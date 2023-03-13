The Indian government has decided not to violate Western sanctions against Russia, including those related to compliance with the price ceiling for Russian oil at $60. The agency wrote about it Bloomberg on Sunday, March 12, citing unnamed sources.

“According to people familiar with the matter, India will not violate Western sanctions on Russia, including the $60 price cap imposed on oil purchases from Moscow,” the authors of the article write.

According to one of the agency’s sources, India held detailed discussions on this issue with the United States and other G7 countries on the sidelines of the recent G20 meeting, and the parties are said to have been satisfied with the results of these negotiations.

Earlier, on January 11, Stanislav Mitrakhovich, an expert from the National Energy Security Fund and the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation, said in an interview with Izvestia that India would not benefit from joining the Russian oil price ceiling introduced by the EU and G7 countries. At the same time, he noted that Russia sells oil to India, taking into account all the circumstances and, in his opinion, does not plan to provide energy resources more expensive than $60 per barrel.

The day before, Telegraph India reported that India was considering joining a cap on Russian oil if the price rises above $60 a barrel.

On December 5, 2022, an embargo on oil supplied by sea from the Russian Federation to the European Union came into force. The EU states have set an adjustable ceiling on the cost of seaborne oil from Russia at $60 per barrel.

Western states have stepped up sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation against the backdrop of a special operation to protect the population of Donbass. The decision to start it was made after the aggravation of the situation in the region due to Ukrainian shelling.