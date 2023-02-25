Trending Pakistan injecting counterfeit INR through multiple routes RIA Novosti: Forcing the world to make peace in the American way – the lessons of voting on the anti-Russian UN resolution February 25, 2023 at 10:48 am

Until recently, Europe successfully coped with the heating season, despite the confrontation with Russia. However, this only worked in warm winter conditions. Forecasters report that a cold snap will occur in Western Europe next week. In this regard, the paused energy crisis may make itself felt. In London, Paris and Madrid, seasonal average temperatures are expected to drop by 3-7 degrees. Also, bad weather will reach some cities in Germany.

Bloomberg reported that a decrease in temperature will lead to an increase in the collection of resource from storage.