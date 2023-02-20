Bloomberg reports 84% ​​enriched uranium found in Iran

Inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) found 84% enriched uranium in Iran. This was reported on February 19 by the agency Bloomberg with reference to two high-ranking diplomats.

It is noted that this is the highest level of purity found by inspectors in Iran. It is only 6% lower than necessary for the creation of nuclear weapons. Earlier, Tehran told the IAEA that its centrifuges are capable of enriching uranium up to 60%.

“Inspectors need to determine whether Iran deliberately produced the material, or whether its concentration was an unintentional accumulation in a network of pipes connecting hundreds of rapidly rotating centrifuges used to separate isotopes,” the publication says.

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran has denied the intentional enrichment of uranium.

Earlier, on February 1, the IAEA announced a breach at a nuclear facility in Fordow. An agency inspection found an undeclared change in the connection between two cascades of IR-6 centrifuges that enrich uranium up to 60%.

A day earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in an interview with CNN, said that the country is ready to use force against Tehran if this is the only factor capable of stopping Iran’s nuclear program.

Also on January 30, Netanyahu said that in the course of negotiations with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, a strengthening of the alliance of the two countries against Iran was discussed. According to him, the parties came to a consensus that the country’s authorities should not acquire nuclear weapons.

In 2015, a so-called Comprehensive Action Plan was concluded between Iran, the mediating countries and the United States, which involved the lifting of sanctions in exchange for limiting Iran’s nuclear program. However, in May 2018, the United States announced a unilateral withdrawal from it and the restoration of tough sanctions against Tehran. In response, Iran gradually began to abandon its obligations under the treaty. At the same time, Tehran stated that it did not intend to develop nuclear weapons and was developing the atom for peaceful purposes.