The Pentagon has requested $170m for military purchases in the new fiscal year. This was announced on Saturday, March 11, with reference to the official budget document.

Particular attention will be paid to the replacement of ammunition and long-range missiles that may be required in a conflict with China.

$76.8 billion is planned to be allocated for the needs of the Navy and Marine Corps, of which $32.8 billion will go to the construction of new ships. $61 billion will go to the Air Force, including the US Space Force. Another $24.4 billion was requested for the army.

Also, a significant part of the funds is going to be allocated to military developments: the new Sentinel intercontinental ballistic missile ($3.7 billion), the B-21 bomber ($3 billion) and the Next Generation Air Dominance program, designed to replace the F-22 fighter ($2. 3 billion).

On March 9, it became known that US President Joe Biden included $6 billion in support of Ukraine in the country’s draft budget for 2024. Direct assistance to Ukraine will be approximately $1 billion and will include $753 million in assistance in the areas of cybersecurity, disinformation and emerging needs.

The draft US budget for defense in fiscal year 2024 assumes spending 3.2% more than in 2023. In total, $842 billion was requested.

On February 13, Deputy Director of the RUDN Institute for Strategic Studies and Forecasts, member of the Civic Chamber of the Russian Federation Nikita Danyuk, told Izvestia that the US Congress could adopt a record defense budget in 2024, despite antipathy towards President Joe Biden.