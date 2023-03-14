Bloomberg: Russia retained about $80 billion of income from exports of raw materials abroad

March 14 - BLiTZ. Russia retained a third of its commodity income abroad over the past year. Writes about it Bloomberg.

According to analysts, “shadow reserves” for the Russian Federation are funds invested in real estate and foreign companies. They arose against the backdrop of a record surplus in the country’s balance of payments. We are talking about 80 billion, which is about 5% of GDP in international assets.

International assets have accumulated by force, not intentionally, Alexander Isakov, an economist at Bloomberg for Russia and Central and Eastern Europe, said. According to him, the rise in the price of raw materials contributed to the growth of exports.