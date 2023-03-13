Bloomberg: the United States predicted a deterioration in relations with China after the appointment of a new Chinese defense minister

March 13 - BLiTZ. In the US, an American international relations expert told Bloomberg that relations with China are deteriorating after a new defense minister, Li Shangfu, is appointed. The source claims that relations between the US and China would be better if the ministry was headed by the previous head of the department, Wei Fanhe.

At the moment, both countries report threats from each other. Relations between the US and China are already strained, almost to the maximum. The new Minister Shangfu, according to the US analyst, can destroy the already complicated relations between the countries.

The American analyst named two main reasons for the differences between the countries. First of all, this is the conflict over the Taiwan Peninsula. The United States and China have not come to a common opinion and the situation is only getting worse. Also, do not forget about the “Chinese” balloon, which was shot down on the orders of President Joe Biden.

