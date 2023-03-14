Bloomberg: Trump names Florida Gov. DeSantis as the main competitor in the US presidential election

March 14 - BLiTZ. Former US President Donald Trump expressed concern and said that his main competitor is the famous governor of Florida. It is he who can compete for the presidency in 2024. The information was reported in Lenta.ru. with reference to the American edition of Bloomberg.

Trump expressed regret that he helped the current head of Florida, Ron DeSantis, get his post as governor of the state. Now he has decided to run for the presidency of the United States and, according to Trump, compete in the political arena.

Fox News has published a list of all candidates for the 2024 elections. Donald Trump has already begun to report on his political decisions.

