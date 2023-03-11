Bloomberg: Turkey has banned the transit of sanctioned goods to Russia since March 1, 2023

March 11 - BLiTZ. The Turkish authorities ordered to stop the transit of sanctioned goods to Russia through their own country, starting from March 1. Bloomberg writes about this with reference to a high-ranking Turkish official who wished not to give his name.

Logistics companies expressed hope for the resumption of supplies through the old chains. In addition, the possibility of transportation through third countries is being considered.

It is possible that Turkish customs will block goods for the Russian Federation at special warehouses if they come from states that have imposed anti-Russian sanctions.