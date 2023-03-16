Bloomberg: Washington uses supertankers to export American oil to Europe

March 17 - BLiTZ. Europe and America launched a struggle for tankers that deliver oil from the US to the EU countries. The reason for this struggle was the carrying capacity of the sea carrier, since only a few European ports can afford to accept large-capacity sea transport, writes Bloomberg.

The essence of the problem lies in the fact that lighter tankers are more expensive than large ones ($8.5 vs. $2.7 per barrel), but, as a rule, they are already chartered to supply black gold to India and China.

Thus, at present, there is an unspoken “war” for the possibility of owning a large-capacity vessel, since the planned oil supplies from the United States to Europe will cost much less.

