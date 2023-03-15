Bloomberg: With the warming, the military in the Arctic began to jam their weapons, freeze the runway

March 15 - BLiTZ. Training military personnel for combat operations in the Arctic at temperatures below zero degrees Celsius causes difficulties. Writes about it <a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-03-14/military-forces-training-in-arctic-face-new-foe-warmer-weather">edition</a> Bloomberg. Bloomberg: Russia could cause serious damage to the US in the Arctic March 13, 2023 at 13:57

The list of the most common problems includes jamming of weapons, icing of runways. In addition, there are temperature fluctuations associated with climate change. Lieutenant Colonel Simen Sandum, Deputy Director of the NATO Center of Excellence for Cold Temperature Operations, said there has been an increase in demand for training in combat operations in the Arctic. Previously, Norway was considered a suitable place for training. However, due to the risk of military hypothermia, there are increased requirements for shelters for them. They must be equipped so that it is possible to dry clothes.