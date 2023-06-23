BMC Covid scam case: ED summons Aditya Thackeray’s close aide for questioning

Mumbai : The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday summoned Suraj Chavan, a close aide of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray, for questioning in the BMC Covid scam case. Earlier, ED raided about 15 places in Mumbai including Suraj Chavan’s residence and documents were recovered. According to the official, a raid was conducted at Chavan’s residence in Chembur area of ​​Mumbai on Wednesday morning.

Money laundering case against Sanjay Raut’s close

According to a report by news agency ANI, a money laundering case has been registered against businessman Sujit Patkar and others, close to Shiv Sena (UBT) Sanjay Raut, in the BMC Covid scam case. According to ED sources, the raids were also conducted at places linked to some Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials and some others, including IAS officer Sanjeev Jaiswawal, in connection with the Covid-19 hospital management contracts.

Rs 68.65 lakh cash seized in the raid

According to sources, the ED seized Rs 68.65 lakh in cash during the raid. It is said that 50 immovable properties worth over Rs 150 crore located at various places in Maharashtra, fixed deposits and investment papers worth Rs 15 crore and jewelery worth Rs 2.46 crore have also been seized.

BMC informed the High Court about the steps taken to deal with Covid-19

Rigging in the prices of body bags

Sources said that the ED has also seized mobile phones and laptops along with several incriminating documents. Investigation revealed that one company was giving body bags for dead Covid patients to another company for Rs 2,000. ED sources said that then the same other company was giving the same body bag to the Central Procurement Department for Rs 6,800 and the contract was signed by the then mayor of BMC.