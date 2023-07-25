BMW i5 production starts in Germany, will be launched in India in 2024, know full details

BMW i5 Launching in India: The upcoming new electric car of German carmaker BMW BMW i5 is being discussed a lot these days. This is because it is a flagship product of the brand in the electric vehicle segment. The electric model of the new BMW 5 Series sedan introduced globally is expected to be launched in India next year. Earlier, the electric vehicle maker started production at its Dinglufing plant in Germany, which is the largest European production plant for the auto maker.

Midsize Electric Car The BMW i5 sedan is positioned between the i4 and i7 in BMW’s all-electric portfolio. The BMW i5 sedan will be sold alongside the petrol-powered 5 Series sedan. Talking about the BMW i5, it comes with eDrive40 and offers a range of up to 475 km on a single charge. The BMW i5 eDrive40 generates a maximum power of 335 Bhp and can do 0-96 kmph in 5.7 seconds, with power going to the rear wheels.

There will also be an i5 M60 variant of the BMW i5 in the international market, which is more powerful. It is capable of generating 592 Bhp of maximum power and can accelerate from 0-96 kmph in just 3.7 seconds. The i5 M60 comes with an onboard all-wheel drive system and can run up to 411 kms on a single charge.

The BMW i5 gets a host of updated features, many of which are powered by the automaker’s brand-new OS 8.5 software. The first thing that catches the attention inside the cabin is the 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and the 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster. Like Tesla electric cars, the BMW i5 will also allow access to streaming services. They can play video games in their i5 sedan when the vehicle is parked. Another key feature of the upcoming BMW i5 is ADAS, which includes technologies like hands-free driver assistance system.

Let us tell you that on May 25, 2023, the German car maker has introduced New Gen BMW 5 Series and i5 EV globally. The 2024 BMW 5 Series has been introduced with a developed design language, while the i5 EV is a luxury car with an all-electric powertrain. BMW can launch its 5 Series and i5 in the global markets from October this year, while they are expected to be launched in India next year.