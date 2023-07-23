BMW’s electric cars gain momentum, production will start soon in India

German luxury car manufacturer bmw Will produce its electric vehicles (EV) locally in India. Giving this information, a senior BMW official said that the production of electric vehicles in India is a matter of time. BMW has achieved nine percent of its total sales in India in the first half of 2023 from electric vehicles. The company hopes to reach 25 percent of this figure by 2025.

Production of BMW EV will start very soon

BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah told PTI, “As the volumes increase, we will localize them (EVs) like other products, and we will produce them locally.” He said there are two aspects to the localization of EVs in India. ‘First here is quantity and second is technology.’

500 cars of four models were sold in six months

Pavah said, “It is just a matter of time. There has to be some trade-off between quantity and consistency. Now we are seeing good signs. We have supplied only 500 cars of four models in the first six months. This is a small number from this point of view. But it is certainly growing rapidly.” He was answering a question whether BMW has plans to produce EVs locally in India. BMW’s electric vehicles include the i7, ix, i4 mini SE.

BMW I7

BMW i7 price starts at Rs 1.95 crore (ex-showroom).

Variants: BMW i7 Electric Sedan Single 740 xDrive is available in 60 variants.

Electric Motor, Range and Battery Pack: The i7 car gets a dual motor setup with a 101.7 kWh battery pack that outputs 544 PS and 745 Nm of power.

Its WLTP certified range is 625 km.

Charging: The BMW i7 electric car can be charged from 10 to 80 percent in 34 minutes with a 195 kW DC fast charger. It takes five and a half hours to charge the same amount with a 22 kW wallbox charger.

Features: The i7 Electric features 31.3-inch 8K touchscreen display for rear passengers, 12.3-inch curved digital cockpit, 14.9-inch infotainment system, powered front and rear seats with massage function, and ambient lighting. Comparison: The BMW i7 Electric competes with the Mercedes-Benz EQS.

BMW I4

BMW i4 price starts at Rs 69.90 Lakh (Ex-showroom).

Variants: BMW i4 is available in single variant eDrive40.

Electric motor, range and battery pack: The i4 car gets an 83.9 kWh battery pack, which is bigger than the ix electric SUV.

According to WLTP, this vehicle is capable of giving a range of up to 590 kms.

Its eDrive40 variant has a single electric motor which supplies power to the rear wheel.

Its power output is 340PS/430Nm.

Charging: The battery of this electric sedan will be fully charged in 30 minutes through a 250 kW DC fast charger. At the same time, it will take 8.5 hours to fully charge with an 11 kW home wall box charger, while with a 50 kW DC charger, this vehicle will be charged up to 80 percent in 1.3 hours.

Features: The BMW i4 comes with several premium comfort features including tri-zone climate control, plus perforated upholstery, new 12.3-inch digital driver’s display and 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Apart from this, features like cruise control with braking, semi-automated parking assistance system, powered tailgate and power adjustable front seats are also available. The i4 eDrive40 features a 17-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

Safety Features: For passenger safety, it has been given features like six airbags, dynamic traction control, tire pressure monitoring system, stability control and ISOFIX child seat anchors. Comparison: The BMW i4 competes with the EV6, Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Volvo XC40 Recharge.

BMX IX

BMW IX price starts at Rs. 1.16 Crore (Ex-showroom).

Variants: BMW ix xDrive is available in 40 variants.

Seating Capacity: The ix is ​​a 5 seater electric car.

Motor, range and battery pack: The ix gets a 76.6 kWh twin battery pack, all-wheel drivetrain and dual-motor setup.

According to WLTP, its xDrive40 variant can travel up to 425 kilometers in full charge. This electric vehicle supports a fast charger of up to 150 kW, due to which its battery gets charged from 0 to 80 percent in just 30 minutes.

Features: 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, 14.9-inch touchscreen system, optional Bauer & Wilkins sound system with 4D audio function, 5G mobile connectivity and optional headup display have been provided in ix.

Comparison: The BMW ix rivals the Mercedes-Benz EQC, Audi e-tron and the Jaguar I-Pace.

