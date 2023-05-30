BNP man Zahid F Sarder Saddi runs anti-Bangladesh propaganda

Zahid F Sarder Saddi, self-proclaimed ‘Foreign Advisor’ to former prime minister Khaleda Zia, former MP from Pirojpur-1 constituency and Editor-in-Chief of a pro-BNP propaganda portal named Bangla Times, which is published from 2609 E 14th Street, Suite-515, Brooklyn, New York 11235, USA has published a press release where he has thanked the US Department of State for issuing new visa policy for Bangladesh.

On the website of Bangla Times, Zahid F Sarder Saddi says: “The Daily Bangla Times is a leading Bangladeshi English and Bangla language daily newspaper. It is one of the largest circulating daily English and Bangla language newspapers in the country, founded by a Bangladeshi human rights activist and civil society leader Zahid F Sarder Saddi on January 2008, as Bangladesh transitioned and restored democracy. The newspaper became popular for its outspoken coverage of politics, corruption, and foreign policy. It is considered a newspaper of record for Bangladesh. The newspaper is known for its “reputation for journalistic integrity and liberal and progressive views – a kind of Bangladeshi New York Times”. At present, the news website is published from the United States”.

In reality, there is no existence of any publication named Bangla Times in Bangladesh, while according to the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Dhaka, which issues permission for publication of newspaper said, they have never heard this name and it is not a registered or legitimate entity in Bangladesh. Later it was revealed that another news portal named Bangla Times without any is available in Bangladesh, which does not have any office in the country. It only provides Bangla Link number 01946-746755 for contact. This news portal also is pro-BNP and it is assumed that it might be run by Zahid F Sarder Saddi.

Zahid F Sarder Saddi’s statement thanking the US State Department for issuing new visa policy for Bangladesh was catered by a PR agency named Global News Wire, and it was later crawled by Yahoo finance.

The press release issued by Zahid F Sarder Saddi said: “Earlier this month, Zahid F Sarder Saddi praised United States Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken for sending a clear message to Bangladesh about its foreign policy and commitment to protecting human rights, free and fair elections, freedom of religion, and the rule of law; providing resources for victims of Rohingya issues; and promoting security by helping the people of Bangladesh and other countries in the region. Now, with supportive statements also issued by Counselor of the US Department of State Derek Chollet and US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland, Zahid F Sarder Saddi is thanking them for upholding US policy for a better Bangladesh and its people.

“Bangladesh, which will be holding general elections in January 2024, is beset with humanitarian issues that include climate change, human rights, and democratic governance. Secretary Blinken has long worked to promote inclusive growth, free and fair elections, human and labor rights, and freedom of expression in Bangladesh. He recently met with Zahid F Sarder Saddi, who is the Foreign Advisor to the Former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, the Hon’ Begum Khaleda Zia, after giving an address to the US Congress. Secretary Blinken is reported to have said that the world is looking to Bangladesh to set a strong example of free and fair elections for the region and beyond”.

According to information, Zahid F Sarder Saddi is also having his own website, which mainly focuses on spreading anti-Awami League and pro-BNP propaganda materials.

It may be mentioned here that, immediately after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued a new visa policy for Bangladesh, activists of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) have focused on intensifying propaganda assault targeting ruling Awami League. Saddi’s latest press release is a part of the bigger propaganda plan of these Islamist forces.

