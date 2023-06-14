Boat accident in Nigeria, 150 dead

Abuja, June 14 (Hindustan). At least 150 people have died in a heartbreaking ferry accident in Nigeria. This boat carrying more people than the load capacity overturned in the river on Wednesday morning. Divers are searching for the rest. This boat was packed.

According to police spokesman Okasanmi Ajayi, the incident happened in northern Nigeria. These people, who were victims of a boat accident in the river, were returning from a wedding ceremony. He said, the number of casualties may increase. There were about 180 people in this boat.

The boat capsized in the river between Wara in central Niger state and northwestern Kebbi state, Yusuf Birma, the local manager of the National Inland Waterways Authority, told reporters. So far 20 people have been rescued alive.