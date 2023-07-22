-Advertisement-
boat smart ring features heart rate monitor body temperature sensor announced in india check price specifications rjv

By Blitz India Desk
Ring will send menstrual cycle notifications to female users on their smartphones

boAt has announced a brand new wearable in India with Smart Ring. This wearable is not a band or a smartwatch but a smart ring. In this smart ring, you will get all the health features that you get in a smartphone and smartwatch. In addition, the ring will send menstrual cycle notifications to female users on their smartphones. Along with this, you will also get many smart controls in it. This ring will be water resistant, by wearing which you will be able to do swimming and bathing comfortably. In the Indian market, this ring will compete with Samsung’s Galaxy Ring and Ultra Human Ring Air.

