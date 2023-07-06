Body of minor girl found hanging from tree in Muzaffarpur, police engaged in investigation

Muzaffarpur. In Muzaffarpur district of Bihar, the dead body of a girl has been taken out. A dead body has been found hanging from a tree in a litchi plantation located in Kalwari Fatehpur village of Kanti police station area. On the information of the recovery of the dead body, the people gathered in the garden. There are many marks of knife attack on the girl’s body. It is feared that the killers have hanged the dead body of the girl from the tree after killing her. People immediately informed the police about the body of the minor girl. As soon as the information was received, the police reached the spot and recovered the body. The case is being investigated.

Nandni was missing since Wednesday evening

Regarding the incident, it is told that on Thursday morning people saw the dead body of a minor girl in the litchi garden. The girl is a resident of Fatehpur village. The name of the 13-year-old student is being told as Nandani Kumari. Nandni’s family members say that Nandni had left the house after having dinner at around 6 pm on Wednesday. After that she did not return back home. Nandni’s relatives kept searching for her throughout the night, but she could not be found anywhere. On Thursday morning, his body was found hanging from a tree in the litchi garden of the village.

the reason for the murder is not known

Seeing the dead body of Nandani hanging from the tree in the litchi garden, the people of the village immediately reached the spot after informing about the incident, removed the body of the deceased girl from the tree and sent it for postmortem. The police have started their investigation on all the points of death. The relatives have accused some people of the village of killing them. It is being feared that Nandni has been murdered over a land dispute.