Bodybuilding Championship: Bihar’s Raju Khan selected in India team in Bodybuilding Championship

Raju Khan, son of Manir Alam of Gulab Khan village of Bhelwa Panchayat of Madhuban block of Motihari district of Bihar, has been selected in the Indian team in the body building championship in the 65 kg weight group. Raju will present his talent on behalf of the country in the Indian team in Nepal’s capital Kathmandu in the Asia Bodybuilding Championship held on behalf of India in September. Will be included in the Indian team in the World Body Building Championship in South Korea in November.

Raju has been selected after the selection trial held in Goa from 3 to 5 June. Raju is the only bodybuilder from Bihar to join the Indian team. In the trial of 700 players for the Asian team and 700 players for the world team, Raju was part of the trial of both the teams. In which among the selected 20-20 players, Raju Khan has shown his skills by achieving success.

Cricketer has given training to Kohli

Raju has given training to star cricketers Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan in 2011-12: Body builder Raju Khan told that he has also given training to star cricketers Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan in 2011-12. Raju Khan is currently working as Senior Clerk in South Eastern Railway in Tata Nagar. Raju Khan has won many medals while playing for Railways. For the first time there is an atmosphere of happiness in the family and the village after being selected in the Indian team.