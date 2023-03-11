March 11 - BLiTZ.

The representative of the Council for Interethnic Relations under the President of the Russian Federation, Bogdan Bezpalko, said that Poland is more interested in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict than other countries, so it has a specific goal with which it builds training centers for the military on the territory of Ukraine. This information was posted by Ukraina.ru.

According to an expert in interethnic relations, Bohdan Bezpalko, the United States understands Poland’s entire interest in the Ukrainian territories, and therefore calls this country the second “echelons”. He is also confident that the information provided by the representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Zakharova, makes it clear to countries that Russia is aware of everything that is happening. He noted that he had not even seen any mention that Poland was going to increase this kind of construction.

Photo: SDK LLC

It is worth recalling that in early March, a member of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, informed about the construction of a large military complex on the territory of Ukraine by the Polish government, where soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will study. She stressed that Russia knows in which area the center will be located. It is in the Volyn region that the training center will accommodate about 500-600 Ukrainian nationalists.

