Bokaro Airport: 90 percent work of Bokaro airport is complete, runway is also ready, flight will start as soon as license is obtained

Bokaro, Mukesh Jha: An important meeting was held with BSL Authority and Airport Authority in the presence of district administration in Bokaro Parishad on Monday under the chairmanship of Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam. In this, the Minister directed the Deputy Commissioner to hold a meeting every month, so that information about the progress in the work could be obtained. During this, it was told that 90 percent of the work has been completed. The runway is also ready. It has been asked to apply for the license soon. Bokaro MLA Viranchi Narayan, Deputy Commissioner Kuldeep Chaudhary, Deputy Development Commissioner Kirti Shree, Additional Collector Saadat Anwar, Sub-Divisional Officer Chas Dilip Pratap Singh Shekhawat, representatives of BSL Authority and Airport Authority and others were present on the occasion.

Apply for license soon

Various aspects were discussed in the meeting. In this, it has been revealed that it is necessary to have an ambulance, fire brigade and security force in the airport, for which the department has been asked to take further action by correspondence. 90% work of Bokaro airport has been completed. In 2018, an MOU was signed between the BSL Authority and the Airport Authority. There is speed in the work. It was told by the airport authority that the runway is completely ready. There is no problem. The representative of BSL has been directed to apply for the license so that the flight is possible at the earliest.

hold meetings every month

In the initial phase, 70 seats will be available in the domestic flight. Later it will be increased. These things were told by the airport authority. Minister Alamgir Alam told the Deputy Commissioner that a meeting must be held every month in this context, so that progress can be known.

