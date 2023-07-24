Bokaro: Auto buried under ballast after collision with truck, one dead, others feared buried

Bokaro, Mukesh Jha. A painful road accident took place on the Bokaro-Ramgarh National Highway, where a truck and auto collided with a ballast laden with tar. Due to this collision, the ballast laden truck overturned, after which the auto got buried under the same ballast. The auto driver died on the spot in the incident. While one person was sent to the hospital. Other people in the auto are feared to be buried. There is a lot of resentment among the local people due to the incident.

Locals blocked the road

According to the information, the incident is of Bari-Cooperative turn of BS City police station area. It is being told that the truck (number Jh02bk9889) was coming from Balidih. Whereas the auto (number Jh09at3511) was coming from the opposite direction. Then there was a collision between the two. After the incident, the local people blocked the road. People are demanding compensation to the family of the deceased. As soon as the information was received, the police also reached the spot. It is being told that the deceased is an auto driver, who was a resident of Siwandih. At the same time, the injured person is a resident of Azad Nagar, who has been sent to Bokaro General Hospital for treatment.

What was found in the CCTV footage of the incident?

CCTV footage of the incident has also been found. It is clearly visible in the CCTV footage that how the highway hit the auto. Police was also informed about the incident. After which the police reached the spot and tried to understand the angry people, but people have blocked the road demanding compensation and jobs. The name of the deceased auto driver is Sameem, whose age is said to be about 30-32 years, who is a resident of Siwandih.

what do eyewitnesses say

Till the news is written, the family members of the deceased are sitting on the road demanding compensation. According to the eyewitnesses, the incident is said to have happened between 5:30 am. Eyewitness said that the incident happened due to the mistake of the truck driver. The driver had fallen asleep, he could not see the breaker and the vehicle jumped out of control and overturned on the auto, due to which this incident happened.

School bus accident in Ranchi: Driver sir! Not steering, life of innocents is in your hands, take care…