Bokaro: CRPF jawan of Nawadih died of dengue in Durgapur hospital

Resident of New Dahiyari village under Dahiyari Panchayat of Nawadih block of Bokaro district of Jharkhand crpf jawan shamim akhtar (35 years) died late Friday night at CRPF Hospital in Durgapur, West Bengal while undergoing treatment for dengue. He was working in 111 CRPF battalion in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh. He was transferred to Jharkhand’s Ranchi 133 Battalion.

bokaro crpf 26 battalion commandant reached home

As soon as Shamim’s body reached New Dahiyari village, the atmosphere was sad due to the crying of the deceased’s old father Zakir Hussain, mother Mufida Khatoon, wife Tabbasum Parveen, brother Javed Alam, Anuj Khalid Hussain, son Arhaan Akhtar (7 years), Arfan Akhtar (2 years). Done. As soon as the information about the incident was received, Bokaro CRPF 26 Battalion’s Commandant Bijendra Singh Shekhawat, Vinay Kumar, nawadih police station K ASI Shravan Kumar reached Dahiyari village with Dalbal.

CRPF company gave 50 thousand rupees

On behalf of the CRPF company, the commandant gave Rs 50,000 in cash to wife Tabassum Parveen for the ceremony. At the same time, the soldiers gave the last salute to the dead body of Shamim Akhtar with moist eyes. The mortal remains were buried in the local cemetery after the afternoon prayers and last darshan.

AJSU leader reached home and tied up

As soon as the information about the incident was received, AJSU leader Fakruddin Ansari, JMM’s Shahid Ansari, Congress President Imran Ansari, chief representative Amit Kumar, Pansa Saroja Devi, former chief Manas Turi, former pansa Medhnath Rajwar, Gangasagar Turi, Krishna Nayak, Sadar Kamruddin Ansari, Secretary Sham Ansari, Murtaza Hussain, Rafiq Ansari, Shakir Ansari etc reached and consoled the bereaved family members.

Health deteriorated as soon as he returned from his in-laws in Katras

In relation to the incident, Khalid Hussain, the younger brother of the deceased jawan, told that Shamim Akhtar had contributed to the CRPF company in the year 2013. Shamim was transferred from 111 Battalion in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh to 133 Battalion, Ranchi, Jharkhand. He got a break journey. He had come to Dahiyari from Chhattisgarh on 15th June. Then on June 16, he went to his in-laws’ place in Katras with his wife and children. When he returned home again on 20 June, he developed fever and started vomiting.

Dengue detected in Asarfi Hospital Dhanbad

He was given medicine from a local doctor, but when there was no improvement, he was taken to Sanjivani Hospital, Katras. From there he was referred to Asarfi Hospital, Dhanbad. Where the doctor sent him to Durgapur in West Bengal on June 22 after getting the symptoms of dengue. Where he died during treatment on Friday night.

