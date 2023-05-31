Bokaro: Girls were ahead in Arts, while boys won in Commerce

The result of 12th Arts and Commerce was released by the Jharkhand Board on Tuesday. In Arts, 14,742 students appeared in the examination in the district. These included 6304 boys and 8438 girls. 14236 students have passed. These include 6057 male students and 8179 female students. 6757 students have secured the first position. These include 2689 boys and 4068 girls. Whereas, 7172 students have secured the second position. These include 3200 boys and 3972 girls. Apart from this, 304 students have secured the third position. These include 166 boys and 138 girls. There, 478 students have failed. These include 241 students and 237 students.

In Bokaro district, 96.08 percent boys and 96.93 percent girls have achieved success. However, last year, 97.54 percent boys and 98.44 percent girls had achieved success in the district. Whereas, in commerce, 2118 students appeared in the examination in the district. These included 1089 boys and 1029 girls. 1929 students have passed. These include student 967 and student 962. 1729 students have secured the first position. These include 846 boys and 883 girls.

198 students have secured the second position. These include 120 boys and 78 girls. Two students have secured the third position. There, 186 students have failed. These include 120 boys and 66 girls. In Bokaro district, 88.79 percent boys and 93.48 percent girls have achieved success. Although last year 90.73 percent boys and 94.06 percent girls had achieved success in the district.