Bokaro: Tribal woman begged by holding MLA’s feet in SP office, said- get justice

Bokaro News: My son Sajan and his companions Aboriginal Speaking, Ramesh Singh and his companions beat him fiercely, due to which he was seriously injured. When he tried to save him, he was also beaten up fiercely. Was abused using the word caste indicator. On going to the city police station, SC-ST police station was sent to Sector 4, but the case was not taken there too. No one is listening.

Saajan’s mother fell at the feet of Biranchi Narayan

Saajan’s mother took this complaint Surika Keerai (Husband Keerai) had reached camp two office to meet SP Chandan Jha. At the same time, Bokaro MLA Biranchi Narayan was seen in the SP office premises. The woman fell at his feet. Caught her feet and started complaining. Told the whole story crying.

MLA Biranchi Narayan gave assurance

Bokaro MLA Biranchi Narayan asked to have faith in justice. Along with meeting the SP, assured to solve the problem and provide other services including ambulance for better treatment of Sajan.

what is the whole matter

Surika, a resident of Duggal Gate Harting Lakdakhanda, said that on the evening of May 28, Sajan was playing video games with his friends Harshit, Abhay, Vicky, Sameer, Raju, Rajeev, Prakash, Kishore in the field near the house. Meanwhile, Ramesh Singh (father of Ram Ayodhya Singh), a resident of Joshi Colony Duggal Gate, along with his friends Om Singh, Jai Singh, Jaideep Singh, Anuj Singh, Vicky Singh, Kunal Singh, Dheeraj Singh, Anish Singh, Munki Singh reached the ground and uttered casteist words. Using sticks, sticks, rods started fighting. Sajan was seriously injured in this sequence. She went to the city police station, but from there she was sent to the SC-ST police station, Sector 4, but no case was registered there either.