Bokaro’s development will have an industrial wing, will be established as a technical hub

Bokaro, Sunil Tiwari/CP Singh : Bokaro is called industrial city due to various industries including BSL unit of SAIL. Bokaro district is full of SAIL, Coal India, DVC, ONGC PSUs. Vedanta Electrosteel Plant in Bokaro, ONGC and Dalmia Cement Factory in Balidih, BPSCL’s bottling plant were established after the formation of Jharkhand state, but the progress of Bokaro is not going to stop here. In the coming times, the names of many schemes are going to be included in the roadmap for the development of Bokaro. A development that will establish Bokaro as an IT hub as well as a technical hub.

There are many plans regarding Bokaro

The central government and the state government have many schemes regarding Bokaro. The way has been cleared for setting up a technology center cum tools room at a cost of 200 crores in Jaridih block of Bermo subdivision. Bokaro has been given priority in the electric vehicle policy of the Jharkhand government. Survey work has also been done by DVC for setting up hydroelectric power project on Lugu hill. Means, industrial wings are expected in the development of Bokaro in the coming years. The plan of software park has to be implemented in the district at a cost of about 20 crores.

Electricity problem solved by the end of this year

Bokaro district has four power plants Chandrapura Thermal Power Station, Bokaro Thermal Power Station, Tenughat Thermal Power Station and Bokaro Power Supply Company Plant. The process of making power grid in Jainamod and Barmasia is in the final stage. Power distribution is likely to start from here by the end of the year. It is expected that the problem of electricity in rural areas including Chas-Bokaro will be solved by the supply from these two power grids.

Bharat Mala Project will change the picture

On the other hand, the construction work of the station is going on in the Talgadiya-Tupkadih railway section. Since the formation of the state, development is clearly visible in Bokaro in terms of roads. The pace of development has accelerated due to four laning of Ramgarh-Bokaro NH-23 and Chas-Govindpur NH-32. At present, Bokaro has been included in the Industrial Corridor under the Bharat Mala project. This will definitely change the picture of Bokaro.

Environment will also be taken care of

Similarly, a bridge network has also been laid to connect Chas-Bokaro across the Garga river. Chandrapura-Bokaro road was gifted, a straight road was built from Bhandaridah to Tantri, road network was laid in Jhumra and Uparghat areas. There is a plan to set up sewerage treatment plants in the Municipal Corporation and Municipal Council situated on the banks of Damodar and Garga rivers.

Bokaro Airport: Flight will start from Bokaro Airport this Diwali, medical college will also take shape