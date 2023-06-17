Bokaro’s Dhori area to produce 9 million tonnes of coal annually, new project report is being prepared

Bermo (Bokaro), Rakesh Verma. Dhori area of ​​CCL is working in a planned manner to increase the coal production capacity. The management plans to increase the annual production capacity of this area to nine million tonnes in the next two-three years. In order to expand the mines, project reports of many new mines are being prepared. Work is going on to start many closed mines. At present, the regional management is serious about restarting the closed Pichhi and Angwali mines.

The total land in the previous mines is 455 acres, of which 300 acres is Ryati and the rest is GM land and JJ (Jungle-Jhad) land. The process of awarding an ITI to an ITI for its scientific study is in the final stage so that there is no harm to the Damodar river adjacent to the mines. After this, a new environment clearance will have to be taken, because the old one has expired. Out of 455 acres, at present 98.4 acres of land has been identified by the management, which is hindrance free. CMPDI is preparing the mine plan of the previous mines and 90 percent work has been done. Mine plan will be received within 10-15 days. After that apply for the same. It is expected to be received within three months.

According to the management, job on two acres of land under RR policy, compensation of nine lakh rupees for one acre, and four times compensation per acre will be given to the ryots who do not take the job under the LR Act. Only the raiyat verified by CO will get compensation and job. It has been told in this mine plan that there are two million coal and six million OB. That is, every year six lakh tonnes of coal will be produced from here. Out of the total 98.4 acres, 23 acres of land has been verified by the CO. About 40-45 acres of land will be verified from the CO within 10 days. There will be physical verification of the remaining 50-55 acres of land.

As per the need, an awareness campaign will be run in the villages for this. Those claiming to have their land will have to show the papers, only then they will get compensation. This whole process is expected to be done in two-three months. According to the management, these mines will be made operational within the coming five-six months. The proposal of outsourcing contract will be forwarded for this.

The plan to mine 18 lakh tonnes of coal from Angwali Mines has been stopped. According to the geological report, the coal reserve in this mine is more than 15 million tonnes, which is spread over 85 hectares. Mine plan is also being prepared on the lines of previous mines. The claim of providing 75 jobs for the ryoti land here years ago is being made by the management. At present, there is no displacement problem on the land where coal mining is to be done. This too will be run on outsourcing.

SDOCM has 46 million tonnes of coal reserve

At present, in SDOCM of Dhori area, PR of two million and coal production of two million is being done accordingly. Apart from this, there is also a new contract of two years, which is on 67 hectares of land and is free from the Forest Department. The 50 hectare work area here was removed. After this, a two-year contract has been made for 40 hectares. It has 146 lakh OB and 4 lakh cubic meter re-handling OB. 33 lakh tonnes of washery grade 3 and G-9 coal will be available from here. Apart from this, a new PR of 755 hectares has been made in SDOCM, which has 46 million tonnes of washery grade-3 and G-9 coal reserves. Forest clearance will be taken for this and a mine plan will be prepared. These mines of 2.7 lakh tonnes per annum, including old Tarmi, old Kalyani and Tisri, will be known as Kalyani Expansion.

AAODCM’s Amlo project under Dhori area is presently of three million tonnes per annum. CMPDI has made a new mine plan of 4.5 million tonnes for here. Will apply for the same within a month. This will be available for 3.6 lakh tonnes annually. After this, coal mining will happen from next year. Work is going on in 39.67 hectares. Apart from this, a new PR of five million tonnes per annum has been made in Amlo itself. There is 100 million tonnes of coal reserve here. Before this 15 million tonnes of coal has been extracted. In the coming few months this matter will go to CCL Board and after that to Coal India Board.

Blitz Aggarwal, general manager of Dhori area, said that work is going on at a fast pace to restart the closed Pichhri and Angwali mines. These two mines will produce one million tonnes of coal annually. Apart from this, a new project report is being prepared regarding the production of five million tonnes annually from the Amlo project. Kalyani expansion in SDOCM will produce 2.7 lakh tonnes annually. In the coming two-three years, there will be nine million tonnes of coal production annually from the Dhori area, but everyone needs to work seriously for this.