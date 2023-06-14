Bokaro’s well became a topic of discussion, people come from far and wide to see it, know the reason

Bokaro, Deepak question : A well in Manjura of Kasmar block has become a matter of curiosity. The reason is that the color of its water is milky. the local villagers milky well Has even given the surname of. Hearing about this well, people often come to see it. This well is located on Prafulla Mahato’s land in Upar Tola, Sokhadih, Manjura, a few feet away from his house. It has been constructed in 2017 under MNREGA. Prafulla Mahato said that everyone felt strange seeing the milky colored water during the digging of the well, because normally no well’s water has been seen like this.

According to Mahato, initially there was some hesitation regarding the use of its water, but, when it was consumed, it felt like normal well water. It was told that about 50 feet away from this well, the color of the water of the well built on the land of Bhagirath Mahato is also light milky. It has also been constructed under MNREGA in 2020-21. Whereas, the color of the water of all the other wells around it or in the village is absolutely normal. Prafulla Mahato said that before 2017, his family used to drink water from a small self-built well on the side of the farm, a little far away from the house. The water of that well is also normal.

Fluoride can be the reason

According to IIT scientist Sugata Sinha, a resident of Durgapur, West Bengal, who has done research on Luguburu, the real reason for the milky color of the well’s water can be revealed only by examining its sample. But on the basis of picture and video, prima facie it appears that the color of the water of this well may be milky due to fluoride. Fluoride is a mineral. It is present at various levels in water and soil. It is possible that fluoride minerals will be available in the lower part of that well, adjacent to it or side by side, due to which the milky water will be getting dissolved in the well.

Ceramic can also be the reason: villagers

On the other hand, the local villagers and the relatives of Prafulla Mahato believe that the reason for the milky color of the water could be porcelain. Because, porcelain is abundant in many places in this region. It is possible that there is availability of porcelain under or beside this well and because of that the color of the water is coming out milky.

Ever since its construction in 2017, all the family members have been using the water of this well for eating, drinking and bathing, but till now no one’s health has been adversely affected. Although there was some hesitation in the beginning, but now everyone is using it without any hesitation. Perhaps due to porcelain, the color of the water of this well is milky.

There can be danger of disability: civil surgeon

According to Bokaro’s civil surgeon Dr. Abhay Bhushan Prasad, excessive consumption of fluoridated water can cause disability. If really the water of that well is coming out milky due to fluoride mineral, then it should be consumed only after filtering, otherwise the risk of disability may arise.