Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel did not appear in Ranchi court, filed petition under section 317

Ranchi, Aditya Kumar : Bollywood actress Amisha Patel Did not appear in the Civil Court of Ranchi on 21 June. A petition was filed by her lawyer, in which she said that due to some reason she could not be physically present on June 21. This application was made under section 317 of CrPC. The court of Justice DN Shukla has accepted the application while hearing the matter.

Please inform that in the application, Ameesha Patel has mentioned that she has gone to Chandigarh Mohali due to some very important work, due to which she is unable to be physically present. Now a new date will be given to them by the court. The day it will be mandatory for them to appear. Otherwise it is expected that the court can take strict action.

Be aware that on June 18, Bollywood actress and Gadar fame Ameesha Patel appeared in the Civil Court of Ranchi and surrendered here. After which, on his application, he was granted bail by the court on condition. In the bail, he was also mandated to appear in the court on the next date i.e. 21 June. But instead of appearing in the court, Ameesha Patel filed a petition under section 317 of the CrPC.

Intervening in the matter, Ajay Kumar Singh’s lawyer has sought dismissal of the petition and has demanded issuance of a non-bailable warrant against Ameesha Patel Productions. However, the court has given a new date while accepting the application. Now Ameesha will have to be physically present in the court on this day.

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel surrenders in Ranchi, gets bail in check bounce case Amisha Patel