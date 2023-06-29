Bollywood’s sweetest couple Kiara-Siddharth’s ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ release

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani and actor Sidharth Malhotra’s film ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ has been released on June 29. Meanwhile, a video of Siddharth and Kiara is going viral on social media, in which Kiara was seen holding Siddharth’s hand and taking him to the cinema hall. Seeing Kiara holding Siddharth’s hand in front of everyone, netizens are praising their love fiercely.

Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra are known as the sweetest couple of Bollywood. Both tied the knot on February 7, 2023. After the film Shershaah, there were rumors that these two are dating each other. After marriage, Kiara has come in front of the audience through the film ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’. In this film, Kiara has shared the screen with actor Karthik Aryan.

Many people have also commented on this video. A user commented and asked, when will you give the good news? Another user wrote, these two are looking very cute. Another user wrote, Sid has become even more handsome after marriage.

Gajraj Rao and Supriya Pathak are playing the role of Karthik’s parents in Satyaprem Ki Katha. The film is directed by Sameer Vidwans. In this, Karthik is playing the role of ‘Satyaprem’ and Kiara is playing the role of ‘Katha’.