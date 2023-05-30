Bomb blast in Sahibganj’s Rajmahal, 5 children seriously injured

Five children were seriously injured in a bomb blast in Khas Tola village under Rajmahal police station area of ​​Sahibganj district. It is being told that this incident took place while picking up the bomb mistaking it for a ball while playing at Khandhar Numa Bhawan in Khas Tola village on Monday. After the incident, there was a commotion in the village, amid hue and cry all around, the family members hurriedly got 4 children admitted to the sub-divisional hospital for treatment. All the children were being treated while one child was being treated at a private clinic in Udhwa.

In the context of the incident, the villagers told that Tariq Sheikh, 7-year-old son of Jiaul Sheikh, resident of Khas Tola, 8-year-old daughter of late Ahmed Raza, Momina Khatoon, 7-year-old son of Azharuddin Sheikh, Saqib Sheikh and 9-year-old daughter of Abdul Aziz, Sarbeen Khatoon, along with half a dozen other children. were playing together in the village. In order to play, the children went to the old dilapidated building of the Child Development Center in the village, saw a ball like thing in the garbage heap, unaware of the danger, a child picked up the ball and on seeing it, there was a huge explosion. In which the said child is scorched, in the incident, along with the said children, another child was seriously injured.

It is feared that the crime personnel had hidden the bomb at the said site for the purpose of carrying out some major incident. Which the children started playing thinking it as a ball and there was a loud explosion. In which children are injured. On getting the information about the incident, station in-charge Kundan Kant Vimal along with other ASI Manoj Singh Ramsharan of the police station reached the spot and investigated. During this the villagers were closely interrogated. Which people were supposed to visit the said closed building? The police has specially collected information about this. Station in-charge Kundan Kant Vimal reached the hospital and met the injured children to inquire about their families.