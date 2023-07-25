Bomb blast in Trinamool worker’s under-construction house in Birbhum, Trinamool worker absconding

Birbhum, Mukesh Tiwari: Panic spread among the people of the entire village after a bomb blast in the under-construction house of Trinamool worker Sheikh Sarafat’s father Sheikh Jamal in Demurtita village of Lokpur police station area of ​​Birbhum district of West Bengal on Tuesday morning. After getting the information of the incident, the police reached the spot and got involved in the investigation. After the incident, the team of the Central Corps, which had brought the panchayat elections, also reached the spot.

Information given to bomb disposal squad

Bomb disposal squad has also been informed. The same has also been informed to the forensic team. However, there is no information about any casualty in the incident of this explosion. Local people told that this morning suddenly panic spread among the villagers after the explosion of bombs already hidden under the sand in the under-construction house of Trinamool worker Sheikh Sarafat outside the village. The police has started investigating the question of who had hidden the said bomb, for what purpose it was kept hidden.

Trinamool worker Sheikh Sarafat absconding

It is said that Trinamool worker Sheikh Sarafat is absconding after the incident of this blast. Police say that no other bomb has been found from the spot. Intensive search operation is also being conducted by the Central Corps in other houses and places of the area. The villagers allege that more than 70 bombs were kept hidden in the said house. The area was shaken when the explosion took place. A relative of Sheikh Sarafat said that this morning everyone in the house was busy with work. At the same time suddenly there was a loud sound. They ran outside. Saw that the whole area was covered with smoke.

Police reached the spot

Neighbors said that there has been a bomb blast. After getting the information, the police of Lokpur police station went to the spot. According to the police, the entire area was shaken by the explosion of several bombs. Samples are being collected from the spot to find out what caused the explosion. There were no people in that house. That’s why no one got injured. Tension prevailed in Khairashol since the announcement of Panchayat elections. Villagers told that many active Trinamool workers of the area had stood as independent candidates during the elections without getting tickets.

About 70 bombs were kept under the sand

Due to this, there was continuous unrest in the village. They estimate that the bag was filled with about 70 bombs kept under the sand. It exploded in the morning for some reason. However, the Trinamool leadership did not react on this matter. While BJP’s District Party President Dhruv Saha said that there is nothing to say after the incident of explosion of bombs kept hidden in the houses of these Trinamool workers. We have been continuously saying that Birbhum district is present on the heap of bombs and gunpowder.