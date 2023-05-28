Bomb hurled at people sleeping at home in Bettiah, police engaged in investigation

Daughter. The incident of bombing took place in Bettiah of West Champaran district on Sunday. Criminals have attacked a house here with a bomb. So far no casualties have been reported in the attack, but the families of the victims are in the shadow of fear and terror. The incident is of Khalwa Khaf Tola of Nautan police station area. Criminals threw a bomb at Hardev Patel’s house. Hardev Patel has lodged an FIR in the police station. The police has started investigating the matter. The families of the victims are in fear and panic.

people sleeping in the room

Regarding the incident, it is told that all the people of the house were sleeping in the room. Meanwhile, the criminals attacked him with a bomb. The criminals hurled a bomb at the window of the house with the intention of killing. Thankfully the people sleeping in the house were saved. As soon as the house was bombed, the whole area was shaken. People are in panic due to the incident in Khalwa Khaf village. The owner of the house has nominated five people in the Nautan police station and submitted an application regarding this incident, pleading for justice.

These people were nominated

In his application given in the police station, Hardev Patel told the police regarding the incident that late at night all the accused came near my house on the side of the road and threw a bomb on the window with the intention of killing him. Due to this the glass of the window was broken and his son, daughter-in-law and children who were sleeping next to the window were saved. The mosquito net on the bed got slightly burnt. He has nominated Rakesh Chowdhary, Mangal Chowdhary, Upendra Chowdhary, Deepak Yadav and Shashi Yadav of Purandarpur village. In this regard, Nautan Police Station President Khalid Akhtar said that on the basis of the application, the police has registered the primary and further action has been started.