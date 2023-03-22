Bomb threat reported to court ahead of Trump hearing

Just before the hearing on the lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James against former U.S. President Donald Trump, a bomb threat was reported in a Lower Manhattan court. On Tuesday, March 21, reports Blomberg with reference to the representative of the court.

Police officers temporarily closed and searched the building. The audit confirmed that the threat was false.

It is also noted that supporters of Donald Trump are gathering before the court. Law enforcement agencies are on high alert in case of clashes.

On March 18, Donald Trump spoke about a message from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office that he would be detained on March 21. The former head of the United States claims that the decision to arrest was made by the “corrupt and incredibly politicized office of the Manhattan District Attorney.” At the same time, he stated that he did not commit any crimes, and urged his followers in the event of his arrest to protest future charges.

It’s about an old criminal case about giving a bribe to hush up a scandal involving porn star Stormy Daniels. In 2016, Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen sent Daniels €130,000 to keep her from talking about her 2006 affair with the billionaire. The woman intended to go on television shortly before the opening of polling stations.

On the same day, New York County Attorney Alvin Bragg, whose office is investigating former President Trump, said he would not tolerate intimidation attempts and would conduct a full investigation.

Prior to that, on December 23, 2022, a special committee of the US House of Representatives completed an investigation into the storming of the Capitol in January 2021, as a result of which it recommended that four criminal cases be brought against Trump. Among them are incitement and assistance to rebellion.