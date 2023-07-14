Bombing and firing 15 times in seven months in Patna University campus, case against more than 100 students every year

Due to continuous fighting, bombing and firing in Patna University campus, an atmosphere of fear has been created among the students of the campus. No one knows when and where bomb shrapnel and bullet will hit, when and where the hostel students will beat whom. This year, incidents like bombing, firing, stone pelting and fighting have happened in PU campus 15 times in seven months. In many cases, there is not even an FIR, because students suffering from fear either do not reach the police station or compromise due to fear of career.

Police gets lethargic by raiding

On the other hand, if we talk about action in these cases, then after the incident, the police conducts late night raids after the incident and then becomes sluggish again. Even more surprising is that TOP is established in PU, but in spite of this anti-social students bombard and shoot in front of TOP and the police are unable to do anything. Every time a bomb shakes the campus, the police arrive and start an investigation.

Cases are filed against more than 100 students every year.

According to the figures estimated by the police, more than 100 students are booked in such incidents every year. After the investigation starts, the police raids from hostel to house. Due to registration of serious cases like 307 and 302, the future of students is bad, but in spite of this, students do not desist from bombing, firing and fighting.

61 people were sent to jail in 2019

In the year 2019, Pirbahor 486/19 case number, a Muslim youth was killed in a fight for supremacy between two groups of students. After this there was a lot of uproar, after which a total of 43 students were sent to jail. Not only this, in November 2019, many students were injured due to bomb blast in Nutan Hostel, in which 18 students were sent to jail by the police.

Domination of passout students in hostel

Prabhat Khabar interacted with the students of different hostels of PU. At first they refrained from telling anything, but then on anonymity told about the dominance of passout students inside the hostel. The students said that passout students tell them that they will have to do as they say. Not only this, the matter inside the hostel is not to be told to any outsider nor to the students of any other hostel and if any such thing is known, then the consequences will have to be faced.

Where do students get bombs and bullets from?

The way students of anti-social elements start bombardment and firing in PU campus, it raises questions on the laxity of the police administration. Even after this type of incident, it is not even known from where the hostel students get large number of bombs and weapons. Not only this, on occasions like Saraswati Puja, students do not shy away from bombing and firing.

Two-way bombardment for seat in induction meet in Patna College, one student injured in firing

Total 14 Hostels in PU

Ranighat: PG Hostel, CB Raman Hostel, Ramanujam Hostel, Hathua Hostel and Old Hostel

Science College: Newton Hostel, Cavendish Hostel and Faraday Hostel

Patna College: Minto, Jackson, Iqbal, Nadvi and Nutan Hostels

BM College: BN Main Hostel

Occasional incident

October 18, 2022: Bombing between the two groups before the elections

November 19, 2022: Fierce fighting and bombing in PU campus during election day

November 19, 2022: Bombing outside the counting booth in the night after the election

January 9, 2023: Fierce fighting between two groups

February 12, 2023: Fighting and stone pelting between two groups

June 11, 2023: Late night bombing and firing

July 3, 2023: Disha Sangh members thrashed, ransacked, tore clothes of girls

July 13, 2023: Bombing and firing between two hostels

July 14, 2023: Bombing between student groups in the early morning outside the campus shook the area

What do the officers say?

From time to time, raids happen in PU hostels. Even late on Thursday night, Minto, Iqbal, Jackson hostels were raided for hours with a large number of police forces. No objectionable items were found. Anti-social elements who spread terror in any way will not be spared. Action will be taken against the miscreants after examining the CCTV footage and it has always been happening. Ashok Kumar Singh, Town DSP, Patna

