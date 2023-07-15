Bombing in Patna University: Injured students accuse BMC professor of factionalism, TOP police files case

Students Sudarshan Kumar and Siddharth Ranjan, who were injured in the Patna college campus bombing and assault case, have recorded their statement before the police. In their statement, the injured students have accused the professor of the BMC department of the college for creating factionalism and fighting between the two student groups. The injured students have nominated 10 students of Iqbal and Nadvi. The nominated students include Mustakh Karim alias Sahil, resident of Katihar Kodha, Rahat alias Mo Ghulam Nabi, Fahim alias Babar, Faiz Akram alias Fateh Ali, Armaan Ali, Syed Abrar Rehman alias Aansu, Jafar Imam of Iqbal, Ashar Rehman of Nadvi, Iqbal of Nadvi Hostel. K Shohail Ahmed and Nadvi K Inzamamul alias Kamran. Apart from this, an FIR has been lodged against 10 to 15 unknowns.

Nadvi and Iqbal hostel students hurled bombs

The injured told that they were standing near the canteen with all their friends, when many students of Nadvi and Iqbal came and started abusing them. Everyone had sticks in their hands. On protesting, they started hurling bombs and started firing, in which Sudarshan got shot in his right leg and friend Siddharth in his left leg.

Seeing the ruckus, TOP police fired 14 rounds

On the other hand, the TOP in-charge has registered a case in this incident which took place on 13th. TOP in-charge Sushil Kumar Verma has told in the registered FIR that he along with his team was on duty for induction meet at 1.15. Meanwhile, suddenly the students of Iqbal and Jackson clashed with each other near the canteen. After a fight between the two, students from both sides started gathering in a short while. As soon as the police of TOP reached for intervention, they started pelting stones, bombing and firing. Seeing the matter escalating, on the orders of the TOP in-charge, constable Shivam fired 14 rounds from the INSAS rifle, after which all ran away. Two students were injured in this incident, who were admitted to PMCH. Nine kiosks were recovered in 14 rounds of firing by the police from the spot. There five kiosks could not be found.

Bombing and firing 15 times in seven months in Patna University campus, case against more than 100 students every year

Instructions to vacate all hostels of Patna College

After the bombing and firing in Patna College on Thursday, the university administration has ordered all the hostels of Patna College to be vacated. Instructions have been given by the university to vacate all the hostels of Patna College within 24 hours. The superintendent of the college’s Jackson, Minto and Iqbal hostels has been directed to vacate the hostels as well as to provide the report to the university by July 17.

Ban on new allotment and renewal

University’s Proctor Professor Rajneesh Kumar said that apart from vacating all the hostels of Patna College, new allotments and renewals have also been banned. He told that at present all the three hostels of Patna College will be vacated. The process of allotment and renewal will start only after the next order from the university.

Instructions to vacate hostels to prevent violent incidents

On the other hand, Professor Tarun Kumar, Principal of Patna College, said that it has been decided to vacate the hostel in order to prevent such incidents in the campus. He said that an FIR has been lodged against some students in the ruckus on Thursday. The students on whom the FIR was lodged, if found guilty, will be expelled from the college.

Patna police will send letter to PU to install CCTV footage

Incidents of fighting and bombings always come to the fore in Patna University. Regarding this, the Patna Police Administration will send a letter to the University Administration and request them to install CCTV cameras in every college. Specially asked to install CCTV camera in Patna College. City SP Vaibhav Sharma told that soon a letter will be sent to the university administration to install CCTV cameras in the colleges.

