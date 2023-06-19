Book written by astrologer Ritu Singh released on Amazon and Google

The book “Saat Anashya Hain Brahmand Ke Ant Tak” written by India’s famous astrologer Ritu Singh was recently released on Amazon Kindle and Google Books. Talking about the book, Ritu Singh said that “This book is another meaningful and fruitful effort in order to give a comprehensive and comprehensive look to the 7 points which have been accepted since the beginning of creation.”

Let us tell you that Ritu Singh is a famous astrologer of India. Many of his predictions have been proved time to time with accurate results. In these predictions, many big politicians of India including names like Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, Lalu Prasad Yadav are also included. His predictions have also proved to be true in the Bollywood world, in which big actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda are also included.

Apart from India, Astrologer Ritu Singh also consults people from countries like Dubai, Sri Lanka, Thailand. Recently the astrologer completed his Dubai tour where hundreds of people reached and consulted him. Apart from being a good astrologer, Dr. Ritu Singh is also associated with Motivation Speaker and Spirituality.

After the release of the book “Saat Anashya Hain Brahmand Ke Ant Tak” written by the astrologer, many celebrities from the Bollywood world also congratulated him including famous actors Pankaj Berry, Jaspinder Narula, Shawar Ali etc. Astrologer Ritu Singh gives live advice to her viewers on India’s national television channel Republic India, Bharat 24, Sahara.