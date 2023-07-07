Books not received even after one month of session start in Jharkhand know what is the distribution status in which district

Children of government schools in Jharkhand have not received books even after a month of the start of the session. The new academic session started from June 1. The school also opened after the summer vacation, but till now the books of all the classes have not reached the block headquarters. Books started arriving at the block headquarters in the end of June. Even the books of all the classes have not reached the block headquarters.

Out of classes one to eight, the books of classes three, four, five and eight have reached Ranchi BRC itself. The teacher is taking the book now. No information has been given to the schools of Kanke block regarding the book from the block. Apart from Ranchi, books of all classes have not been found in other districts as well. The condition of supply of books was also changed by JCERT in the academic session 2023-24. Earlier, 90 days time was given to the printer for supply of books after issue of work order, this year it was changed. Printers were given 120 days instead of 90 days to supply books.

Books were arriving before the start of the session:

For the last few years, the books were supplied before the start of the academic session. Books were made available to the children as soon as the school opened. Last year the book had reached ahead of time. Books were distributed in most of the districts on the very first day of the session.

Status of book distribution in districts



The book had not reached the state-run upgraded middle school, Chuttu Kanke, till Wednesday. The school has not been informed about the book. Even in Government Basic School, Mesra, children have not received books.

Palamu: Books have not been distributed in the government upgraded middle school Siyarabhuka of Hariharganj block of Palamu. School student Lata Kumari told that the book has not been received yet. The additional program officer of the district said that the books of class one, two, seven, nine and 10 have reached.

Ramgarh: Books of classes five, seven and eight have arrived in the district. Out of this, books for class seven have been made available for all blocks of the district, books for class eight for Chitarpur and Ramgarh blocks and books for class five for Gola and Patratu blocks.

Koderma: Secretary-cum-Principal of the newly created Primary School Khedobar Damodar Yadav told that no information has been given regarding the distribution of books. Nisha Kumari, a class five student of the school, told that she is studying without a book.

Gumla: The students of the state-owned school of the district headquarters have not received books. Classes run from class one to eight. There are 368 enrolled children. Children’s education is being affected due to non-availability of books. The teachers are somehow teaching from old books.

Distribution of books in schools has started: Director



JCERT Director Kiran Kumari Pasi told that the distribution of books in schools has started. The books have reached the block headquarters. The books of the classes which have not reached, will also reach soon. Book distribution has been reviewed. The school was also closed in June due to summer vacation. Books of all classes will be distributed in schools from 15 to 20 July.