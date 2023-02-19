February 20, 2023, 00:18 – BLiTZ – News

The head of diplomacy of the European Union, Josep Borrell, was forced to admit that the organization turned out to be a party to the confrontation against the Russian Federation. Now she is responsible for the failure of the Kyiv regime. This point of view was shared by the deputy of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Leonid Slutsky.

He pointed to the fact that Borrell’s actions led to the fact that the spread of Nazi ideology in the Western

“In fact, Borrell, following Burbock (the head of the German Foreign Ministry), admitted that the EU would be heavily involved in an armed conflict with Russia, and also shared responsibility for the future military defeat of Kiev in advance,” reads the text posted on the official Telegram channel of a political figure publications.

He pointed to the fact that the recently organized conference in Munich was very different from the previous ones. He compared it to the “coven” of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, directed against the Russian side.

He emphasized that the threat to the European Region should be considered the United States, which organizes terrorist attacks on infrastructure facilities and interferes with the achievement of the interests of local powers.

Recall that the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation managed to carry out an operation to destroy a number of Nazis belonging to a special forces group called Da Vinci Wolves, which is part of the army of the Kyiv regime.

The text of the publication distributed by the Internet publication says that as part of the attack, it was possible to organize the elimination of four Nazis. The detachment to which they belonged was known as “elite” and took courses conducted for militants in the territory of Germany and the United States of America. Read more on the topic in the material of the BLiTZ.