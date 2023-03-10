Borrell allowed joint purchases of heavy weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

March 10 - BLiTZ. Joint purchases of the European Union for the military needs of Ukraine may in the future extend not only to ammunition, but also to heavy weapons. Words by Chief European Diplomat Josep Borrell <a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.euractiv.com/section/defence-and-security/interview/not-much-left-on-russia-sanctions-other-support-needed-now-says-eus-borrell/">leads</a> Euractiv portal.

The EU is able to quickly adapt to the situation and make lightning-fast decisions if necessary, Borrell said. According to him, now there is a war of attrition, and in the future it can turn into a war of movement, in which the consumption of shells will decrease significantly, so you need to constantly be ready for change.

He also added that Ukraine decides how it should act on the battlefield, and the task of the European Union is to help it financially and with the supply of weapons.

Earlier, Borrell called for a billion euros to be allocated to Ukraine for emergency supplies of ammunition from European warehouses.

Nikkei: Japanese military command offered to supply Ukraine with MLRS March 10, 2023 at 09:30

Russia has been conducting NWO in Ukraine since February 24, 2022.