The Council of the European Union (EU) is exploring the possibility of sending a mission to Moldova as part of the common security and defense policy. This was announced on Monday, February 20, by the head of the EU foreign policy Josep Borrell.

“Moldova expresses a clear desire to accept our mission within the framework of a common security and defense policy. We are studying the possibility of sending such a mission,” Borrell said at a press conference following the meeting of foreign ministers in Brussels, which was broadcast on site EU.

He clarified that the purpose of such a mission is to support Moldova as a candidate for EU membership and “increase the republic’s resistance to external interference and destabilizing efforts.”

“We support and will continue to support Moldova.<...> Strengthening Moldova’s resilience and security is the best way to ensure that it continues on the European path,” Borrell said.

The politician recalled that the EU supports Moldova through the European Peace Fund and recently allocated €40 million for the country’s security forces.

Earlier, on February 16, the Moldovan parliament approved the program and composition of the government of Dorin Recean, who was nominated for the post of prime minister by the country’s president Maia Sandu. Speaking to parliament, Recean said that the government should reduce risks, ensure security in the country, and restore order and discipline in state institutions.

Prior to that, on February 14, Sandu appealed to parliament with a request to grant the country’s special services greater powers against the backdrop of a certain threat of destabilization in the republic. According to her, the allegedly pro-Russian opposition wants to change power in the country by armed means, including the seizure of buildings and hostages.

In the same month, Aleksey Polishchuk, director of the second department of the CIS countries of the Russian Foreign Ministry, pointed out that the West and Kyiv were pushing Chisinau to abandon neutrality. He stressed that a significant part of Moldovan citizens are in favor of maintaining close ties with the Russian Federation and other CIS countries, and the dismantling of the neutral status would mean undermining the country’s national security.

At the same time, Moscow resolutely rejected Chisinau’s insinuations about Russia’s alleged desire to undermine the situation in Moldova.

Since last year, a state of emergency has been in effect in Moldova, announced against the backdrop of problems with a shortage of gas and a sharp rise in the price of energy resources. Since February 4, the state of emergency in the country has been extended for 60 days. On February 19, a large-scale rally was held in Chisinau. The protesters demanded to stop the rise in prices in the country. According to them, tariffs for gas and heating in the republic have increased eight times.