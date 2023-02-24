Borrell assured that the EU does not want the destruction of Russia – News

February 24, 2023, 10:21 am – BLiTZ – News

The European Union does not support Ukraine in order to “destroy Russia”. This was stated by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

“We do not support Ukraine to make political changes in Russia, and, frankly, we do not want the destruction of Russia,” he said in an interview with the newspaper El Periódico (Spain).

The diplomat noted that one of the European countries is “very skeptical about the consequences of sanctions” and calls them “shooting yourself in the foot.” This state believes that such restrictions “do not work and that they should not have been introduced,” the speaker specified.

“I do not share this analysis, but this country voted for all proposals for sanctions. She is skeptical [настроена]she does not believe in them, but does not violate unity, ”explained the head of European diplomacy.

He is sure that in the case of help, Kyiv did not need to act “gradually” and “spend three months discussing” the issue of supplying Leopard tanks.

Russia is able to produce [вооружение] and it has much higher reserves than we had and which we exhausted very quickly,” Borrell stressed. For now, the EU has “enough ammunition,” but it will “produce even more,” the politician concluded.

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal reported that the United States may release intelligence about “China’s plans to supply weapons to Russia.” Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.