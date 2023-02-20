February 21, 2023, 02:12 – BLiTZ – News

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell made a proposal to send to the Kyiv regime all available stocks of ammunition that the EU states have. According to him, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have a need for them to confront the Russian Federation. At the same time, the politician stressed that building up the capacity of European industry to produce more shells should also be started.

He pointed out that every possible effort on potential procurement at the EU level is required in order to satisfy all the urgent needs of Kyiv. Based on his statements, sending already existing stocks in the European Union troops could be the best way to provide Ukrainian troops with ammunition in the coming weeks.

“We don’t have to wait for this ammunition to be made. It is necessary to use what is already manufactured and stored in warehouses. Priority should be given to the supply of the Ukrainian army. As much as we can,” Borrell noted.

Recall that by the onset of the summer period, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will attempt to reach the Crimean peninsula, as well as encircle Donetsk. This information was shared by the Ukrainian political technologist Oleksandr Kochetkov.

Kochetkov expressed the opinion that by the summer it would be possible to “go out to the Crimea and encircle Donetsk”, then the Kiev regime, under the auspices of NATO, would give itself the opportunity to “put forward its conditions to the Kremlin.” Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.